U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., have announced the award of $7.99 million for improvements to airports in Meridian, Greenville, Tupelo and Starkville.
The grants will support the following improvement projects:
· Key Field, Meridian – $4,515,033 to acquire equipment, reconstruct and rehabilitate taxiway, rehabilitate an access road, improve airport drainage, conduct a study, install perimeter fencing, rehabilitate runway, and rehabilitate taxiway lighting.
·Greenville Mid-Delta Airport, Greenville – $2,375,306 to improve runway safety, acquire an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle, and acquire miscellaneous equipment.
·Tupelo Regional, Tupelo – $741,000 to acquire an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle
·George M. Bryan Airport, Starkville – $356,749 to acquire land for approaches
