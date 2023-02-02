Kercheval to assume Scout executive post in Jackson

For the last 15 years, Ken Kercheval has worked tirelessly for local Boy Scouts as executive director of the Choctaw Area Council.
So, it comes as no surprise that his last weeks on the job are busy with finalizing plans to update and repair a building at the Boy Scouts’ Camp Binachi and overseeing the council’s largest fundraiser, the 15th annual Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast.
Kercheval is leaving the Choctaw Area Council later this month to assume the position of Scout executive and chief executive officer of the Andrew Jackson Council in Jackson.
“I definitely have mixed emotions,” Kercheval said of his move. “We have loved living in Meridian and serving this area.”
With 31 years of service in Scouting leadership, Kercheval came to Meridian from Jackson, Tenn., where he had served as assistant Scout executive of the West Tennessee Area Council of the Boy Scouts.
During his tenure, Kercheval has led the local Boy Scouts to modernize the Binachi campground, start the Bianchi Shooting Sports Range, relocate the council office to downtown Meridian, clean up the former council office building and Camp Binachi following tornado damage, as well as launch the annual Eagle Club breakfast.
Giving to the local Boy Scouts has grown dramatically under his leadership and the council was recognized for having the highest percentage growth in membership and units in the nation in 2022, according to council President Lee Thaggard.
"Ken has been a tremendous asset to the Choctaw Area Council for the last 15 years," Thaggard said. "We have been fortunate to have kept him as long as we have."
Kercheval’s last day as Scout executive of the Choctaw Area Council will be Feb. 16, the same day as this year’s Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast which will be held at Kahlmus Auditorium at the MSU-Meridian campus.
Ensuring the council gets a good start to this year’s fundraising campaign was important to him.
“The breakfast is where we recognize our donors and I give a State of Scouting reporting. It also is the launch of our annual Friends of Scouting campaign,” Kercheval said. “About 80 percent of funds we receive for the year will be raised at the breakfast.”
Kercheval has been active in the Meridian community in addition to his duties with the Boy Scouts. He is a past president of the Downtown Optimist Club and serves as a deacon at Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church, where he also is a drummer for their worship services.
He said he is looking forward to the challenges of leading the Andrew Jackson Council, which is made up of four districts covering 22 counties. It serves about 5,000 youth members throughout those counties and oversees the 1,300-acre Hood Scout Reservation in Copiah County.
While it is a loss for the Choctaw Area Council, "scouting across the state will definitely be better with Ken serving as Scout executive over the Andrew Jackson Council," Thaggard said.
He said a selection committee has been formed to find Kercheval’s replacement, but the process is expected to take three or four months.
In the meantime, the council will still be able to call on Kercheval, as well as the territory director, for assistance, Thaggard noted.
Kercheval said he and his wife will take lots of fond memories of raising their children in the Meridian area.
“The great thing about Scouting is that you do not lose friends when you move, you just add new ones,” Kercheval said. “We will cherish our time in Meridian and with the Choctaw Area Council.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.