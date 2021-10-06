Kercheval honored with Al Rosenbaum Lifetime Achievement Award

A local community leader was honored with a lifetime achievement award on Wednesday.
Ken Kercheval, executive director of the Boy Scouts of Choctaw Area Council, was presented the Al Rosenbaum Lifetime Achievement Award by the United Way of East Mississippi.
Kercheval, who has been working with the agency since January 1991, has served in councils in Jackson, Tennessee and in Dayton, Ohio. Kercheval has been executive director for the East Mississippi and West Alabama area since 2008.
Kercheval is a graduate of Lambuth College and is active member of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church, where he serves as a deacon and plays the drums. He is also involved in the Downtown Optimist Club, serving as president.
“I'm very honored and humbled to get the award,” Kercheval said. “I didn’t go into this business for self-recognition. I love being able to work and giving back to the community.”
Derron Radcliff, executive director of United Way of East Mississippi, said each year the organization recognizes a community leader who has contributed to their community.
“Ken sets an example of true leadership in a community and is servant leader that leads by example," he said. "Ken is an outstanding choice for this award and we wanted to let him know that his community works do not go unrecognized. Ken exudes professionalism, vigor and motivation every day in every way. The passion he shows for Choctaw Area Council and for life is second to none.”
