Meridian residents enjoyed fried ham and fresh biscuits this week at First Christian Church’s annual Kentucky Ham Meal. While COVID-19 forced the church to take a break last year, the annual benefit returned for its 59th year. Proceeds will benefit the church’s Disciple Mission Fund as well as the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi, Care Lodge, L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen and more.

Kentucky Ham returns to First Christian

Dale Braxton, left, and John Mobley take a break from the First Christian Church kitchen to enjoy some fresh biscuits, eggs and grits.
Kentucky Ham returns to First Christian

Jan and Jerry Wayton stop by First Christian Church Wednesday to grab lunch at the annual Kentucky Ham Meal.
Kentucky Ham returns to First Christian

Pete and Jean Willis dish up piping hot Kentucky Ham Wednesday for visitors to First Christian Church's 59th annual Kentucky Ham Meal.

