Kentucky Ham returns to First Christian

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Meridian residents enjoyed fried ham and fresh biscuits this week at First Christian Church’s annual Kentucky Ham Meal. While COVID-19 forced the church to take a break last year, the annual benefit returned for its 59th year. Proceeds will benefit the church’s Disciple Mission Fund as well as the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi, Care Lodge, L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen and more.
