Kemper County sheriff faces opposition in Nov. 5 election

Kemper County voters will see a host of candidates when they head to the polls on Nov. 5.
In the sheriff’s race, incumbent James Moore is looking to be re-elected after serving for 12 years.
Moore said that if he’s re-elected, he would continue his work as the county’s top law enforcement officer. “I have one unsolved murder that we are very close to solving,” Moore said. “That is first on my list of things to get done.”
Moore is being challenged by Steven Jackson, who said he has three focal points in his candidacy.
“I want to provide our community with trained professionals to identify people who are suffering from mental illness while collaborating with mental and behavioral health specialist to assist families in need,” said Jackson. “Second, coordinate with federal and state agencies to assist in the apprehend and prosecution of major crimes ongoing or cold cases to bring violators to justice. Third, focus on being proactive in the rural areas of the county and enforcing state law and local ordinances to address issues within the community.”
Democrat Tracey McCoy-Murray has been Kemper County’s Circuit Clerk for eight years and believes her experience speaks for itself.
“I hope that I can keep doing what I’m doing and let my experience work for me.”
She is being challenged by Independent candidate Shirley Steele Jackson.
Supervisor races
Democrat Johnny Whitsett is looking to be re-elected as Supervisor for District 2.
“I hope to continue to keep taxes as low as possible, keep roads in good shape, to try and recruit more jobs and add more recreation for our kids and keep the people of Kemper County taken care of,” said Whitsett, who has held the position for 24 years.
Whitsett is being challenged Independent candidate Rusty Calvert.
Justin Creer, a Democrat, is running for re-election as Supervisor for District 3. He says that he hopes to “continue progress on roads and recruit industry to come in and create jobs.” Creer, who has served for four years, is being challenged by Independent candidate Scott Johnson.
Mike Luke, a Democrat, has served as Supervisor for District 5 for 42 years. He’s looking to get re-elected in the upcoming election.
“We made a commitment to replace all our bridges and I want to see that finished,” said Luke, who is being challenged by Independent candidate Marcell Chamberlin.
Chris Cole, a Democrat, is running for re-election for Supervisor of District 5. “I just want to make Kemper County better tomorrow than it is today,” said Cole. “I’ve got 12 years experience in leadership and know how.”
Cole is being challenged by Independent candidate Christy H. Hamilton.
Ray Williams, a Democrat, is running for re-election for Constable, Post I. He will have held this position for 8 years at the end of 2019. Williams hopes to “hold the trust of the community and of the people.”
Independent candidate Johnny Griffin is also seeking the seat.
Democrat Michael Oliver, who is running for Constable Post 2 previously served for 8 years on the position before taking a break.
“I want to help out the people of Kemper, make sure they are satisfied, be visible in the community and serve.” he said.
Independent candidate Samuel Tisdale is running in opposition.
Unopposed seats
Democrat incumbents Sherline Dee-Dansby Watkins, Chancery Clerk; Jocelyn T. Robertson, Tax Assessor/Collector; Justice Court Judge Mary Purvis Gully, of Post 1; and Justice Court Judge Linda Sciple Wright, of Post 2; all have no opponents in the Nov. 5 election.
