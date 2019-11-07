Two Kemper County men, Jerome Rashad Benamon and Edward James Mobley, have been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a postal carrier, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced Thursday.
Mobley will serve an additional three months and both men have four years of supervised release following their prison terms, according to a news release.
The evidence presented at trial showed that in April 2016, Benamon, 25, Mobley, 35, and a third defendant, Khalil Slayton, 26, carried out the armed robbery at the Porterville post office, the release stated.
The driver fought back after one of the defendants pointed a pistol at his head, and the gun fired, according to the release.
No one was shot, but money was taken from the driver, the release stated.
The sentencing "is an example of the commitment and tenacity of Postal Inspectors to bring those responsible to justice for robbery and assault of the United States Postal Service and its employees," Adrian Gonzalez, Inspector in Charge of the Houston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a statement.
