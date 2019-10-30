Kemper County man sentenced to 35 years in rape case

A Kemper County man is headed to prison after being convicted in a rape case, Attorney General Jim Hood announced in a news release.
Andrew McGraw, 55, was arrested in February 2018 and charged with one count of rape and a related charge.
McGraw was convicted on both counts Wednesday by a Kemper County Circuit Court jury after DNA evidence was presented as proof that the crime occurred, the news release said.
Judge Charles Wright sentenced McGraw to serve 25 years for rape and 10 years for the related charge to run consecutively, which is a total of 35 years to serve.
This case was investigated by Michael Mattox of the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office, along with Investigators Crystal Palmer and Tonya Mangus of the AG’s Public Integrity Division. The prosecution was handled by Assistant Attorney General Stanley Alexander and Special Assistant Attorney General Dana Sims.
