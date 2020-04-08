Kemper County man arrested after leading Meridian police, Lauderdale County deputies on high-speed chase

A Kemper County man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that began in Meridian and ended near the Neshoba County line Tuesday evening.
Tony Curtis Burrage, 53, of Kemper County, was arrested by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department deputies after a pursuit through the city of Meridian and the county, said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
Interim MPD Chief Lewis Robbins said the incident began around 8:46 p.m. on 65th Avenue and 5th Court when an officer spotted a red Dodge Ram driving without headlights.
Robbins said the officer alerted Burrage to stop at the intersection of Old 8th Street Road and 65th Avenue.
Burrage refused and led police on a high-speed chase, going between 80 and 125 mph, while passing the four-way stop sign at the intersection on Highway 19 North in Collinsville, Robbins said.
Lauderdale County deputies were called in to pick up the pursuit once Burrage reached the county.
Calhoun said a deputy saw Burrage's vehicle in a parking lot of a convenience store, and when the deputy approached the vehicle, Burrage took off and drove towards West Lauderdale School Road. He kept driving down Center Hill Martin Road, where another deputy placed spikes in the road to slow him down, Calhoun said.
Burrage kept driving on Highway 19 North until his vehicle stopped across the Neshoba County line, where he was arrested after refusing to surrender, Calhoun said.
Calhoun said Burrage wasn't driving more than 60 mph during the pursuit.
The Meridian Police Department charged Burrage with fleeing and eluding a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to stay in the lane, failure to yield to blue lights, improper equipment and driving with a suspended license.
The sheriff's office charged him with two counts of disregard of a traffic device, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, no seat belt, driving without headlights, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and failure to obey law enforcement officer, reckless driving and fleeing and eluding a motor vehicle.
Burrage is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $12,500 bond.
No officers or deputies were injured during the pursuit, authorities said.
