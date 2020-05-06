A designer and entrepreneur from Kemper County has enlisted her family to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
When she was a teenager, Brejenn Allen of Porterville started a medical apparel company called ‘Happy P' Jappies’ after her father suffered a stroke.
The clothing features creative colors and is designed to be more comfortable than typical hospital gowns. When the COVID-19 pandemic started a few months ago, Allen, a student at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, added masks to her product line.
As she was flying home from Chicago, she posted a design on Facebook and was soon inundated with orders from a doctor at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
“I set up a website so people could conveniently order,” Allen recalled. “Then people from all over started ordering.”
Soon, Allen’s family – her mother, father, and two younger siblings – were pressed into service. Most days, they crank out at least 100 masks, she said.
“My whole family has to chip in because it’s so much work,” she said. “I put them to work. They cut, they iron. They surge. It’s a family effort. It’s not just me.”
The masks have been a big hit with healthcare workers, who appreciate the quality and personal service.
“I don’t charge them for shipping,” said Allen, who delivers the masks herself. “If you order masks off Amazon, it takes forever to get there. And you have no idea what you’re getting.”
Allen, who will graduate with a bachelor's degree soon, is weighing her career options.
“Before all this happened, I was getting job offers in Chicago and New York,” the 20-year-old said. “But, I really like how this working for myself is going.”
“This is home, so I want to stay here and help people as long as I can,” she said. “So there’s no rush to get back to the big city.”
Find out more at https://myhpj.com/
