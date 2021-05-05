Kelly to step down as Meridian CAO May 21

Eddie Kelly will step down from the City of Meridian’s chief administrative officer post on May 21.
Kelly has served as Meridian’s CAO since March 2020, replacing Richie McAlister, who succeeded Mike McGrevey in 2015.
After Kelly leaves, Doug Stephens will become acting CAO in addition to his role as public safety director.
Kelly said he's leaving the post to spend more time with his family, including his eight-month-old grandson, and to pursue opportunities in consulting and leadership coaching. He plans to move to Bay St. Louis, where he recently built a home.
One of Kelly’s accomplishments as chief administrative officer is “bringing some level of stability to city government,” he said. He believes he helped create a better relationship between the mayoral administration and city council.
During Kelly’s tenure, the administration managed the turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“We managed to keep…our local businesses viable throughout that process,” he said.
He noted that, in terms of sales tax revenue, the city is in a better place now than it was a year ago.
“We’ve done a really good job of leading the city through some troubling times,” he said.
Prior to working as CAO, Kelly served as area division manager in Mississippi Power’s Meridian office before retiring in July 2018. He also retired from the Marine Corps Reserves as a chief warrant officer. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from William Carey University and an MBA in international finance from Mercer University in Atlanta.
“This has been one of the most challenging roles that I’ve had,” Kelly said of his tenure as CAO. "Because I’ve learned more in this 15-month stretch of time than I did over 10 years of corporate work.”
“I definitely appreciate the citizens of Meridian,” Kelly added. "And I appreciate the mayor for giving me this opportunity and the city council for giving me this opportunity.”
The move comes after Mayor Percy Bland lost the runoff for the Democratic nomination on April 27. Voters will choose a new mayor in the general election on June 8, and the new mayor will take office on July 1.
Jimmie Smith defeated Bland in the primary runoff, winning 57.7% of the vote. Smith will face Robert J. Ray, a Republican, and current Ward 5 council member Weston Lindemann, an Independent, in the general election.
