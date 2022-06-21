KEEP ON THE SUNNY SIDE: Meridian's Elle Dunn vies for Miss Elementary 4th grade title

They say, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”
For Meridian’s Elle Dunn, Miss Mississippi Elementary 4th Grade, life is pretty sweet, but it's not without its lemons.
Dunn puts her lemons to use making the sweet summertime treat with a special cause in mind.
Ashley Dunn, Elle’s mom, says that her daughter has been making her lemonade and using the profits to purchase hats, clothes, and other necessities for those in need since she was four years old. Elle emphasizes the importance of “Giving Hope to the Homeless.”
“She loves making the lemonade and coming to local events like Earth’s Bounty,” Ashley Dunn said. “She has always had a heart for this cause, and when she began winning pageants, she wanted to include this in her day-to-day activities. She will be representing Meridian and the state of Mississippi. The community’s support has been so exciting to see.”
When Elle competes against 50 4th graders this week in the Miss Elementary America 4th Grade Pageant in Little Rock, Arkansas, she will focus on the national platform of BRAVE (Build Respect and Values for Everyone).
In her free time, Elle loves tumbling and competitive dance. She says that history is her favorite subject at school. Her hope for the future is to eradicate homelessness and to stop bullying. When she grows up, she wants to be a dance instructor,
“I think my lemonade is so sweet because it is made with love,” she explains.
Those wishing to encourage Elle can find her on Instagram at: elementaryamerica4thgrade. Find Elle’s picture, then like and comment “Team Elle!” Anyone wishing to support Elle for the People’s Choice competition may do so by voting at americashighschoolpageant.com/miss_collegiate_america_voting.
The People’s Choice winner will receive a scholarship and a spot in the Top 16.
The pageant can be seen on PageantVision.com from June 25-26.
