$5k reward offered in February murder in Lauderdale County

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the February fatal shooting of Willie Lloyd Philips, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department announced on Thursday.
Philips, 37, was found shot to death the morning of Feb. 25 on the side of Valley Road south of Arundel Road.
Several shell casings and a blood trail were found at the scene, officials said.
The sheriff’s office said Philips could have been killed between 11 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 6 a.m. on Feb. 25. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said several people saw Philips, who frequently walked through the community because he didn't have a car, on Feb. 24.
“Multiple individuals have information,” Calhoun said Thursday.
East Mississippi Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to $2,000 in the case, he said.
Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to call 1-855-485-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.