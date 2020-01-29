$5k reward offered after rash of suspicious fires in Lauderdale County

The remnants of a vacant store in the Martin community in rural Lauderdale County smolder Wednesday morning, two days after a fire destroyed the building. The blaze is one in a rash of suspicious fires in the northwest part of the county over the past year. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the fires, officials said.

The State Fire Marshal's office is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a rash of fires in rural Lauderdale County. 

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said eight suspicious fires have been reported over the last year in the Northwest part of the county. The buildings were abandoned when the fires occurred, and no injuries were reported, he said. 

A Monday night fire destroyed the old Martin school and store near Collinsville Martin Road and Newton Martin Road. 

The latest fire was Monday night and destroyed the old Martin school and store near Collinsville Martin Road and Newton Martin Road. Sollie said investigators are looking for someone who was in the Martin area from dusk to 7 p.m. on Monday, shortly before the fire was reported.  

Volunteers firefighters from Bailey, Collinsville and the Suqualena Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire, and water tanks were brought in from the Sam Dale and Toomsuba stations. Volunteer firefighters from the Duffee and Beulah Hubbard departments in Newton County also fought the fire.

Martin Volunteer Fire Chief Jeremy Pogue said the department responded to another fire a few months ago at another abandoned building.

Sollie said people with any information about the fires should call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS or the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at 601-482-9806.

