After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the annual Juneteenth Festival last year, it will make its return to Meridian on Saturday.
The event is scheduled to take place from 1 p.m. to midnight on the lawn of Meridian City Hall. Admission is free to the event, which will include live music and food.
According to Juneteenth.com, Juneteenth is the oldest national holiday that celebrates the commemoration in the ending of slavery in the United States, after the last group of remaining slaves were released from Galveston, Texas on June 19.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. events scheduled include: Zumba, DJ Shadarion, Xplosive Dolls, Snook, The Drummer, Nostalgic Musiq and a kid's zone. There will also be activities for youth, according to a media release.
The Juneteenth Celebration will start at 5 p.m. with music from Lynn Dixon, a dance By Nspire Walker and guest speaker Judge Veldore Graham. James Carter founder of the Carter Foundation, will also be recognized during the event.
From 6 p.m. until midnight, guest will enjoy music by 5-Starr, Chapel Hart, Ronnie Bell and other musicians.
