Judge Charlie Smith recovering from shooting after four surgeries

A Lauderdale County Chancery Court judge is recovering at a rehabilitation facility after he was shot outside the courthouse on March 16, his family said.
Judge Charles Smith, the Chancellor of the 12th Chancery Court District, which includes Lauderdale and Clarke Counties, has had four surgeries and is expected to remain at the facility for the next several weeks, according to his daughter, Misti Denham.
Smith was shot in the back after he got out of his truck outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse, Meridian police said.
"The family is greatly appreciative for all the prayers and encouragement from friends, family, colleagues and strangers," Denham said in a statement. "We also appreciate all of the people that came and donated blood ... Each one has helped save a life and the family and Judge Smith can’t thank you enough."
Police have not made any arrests or released information about a suspect, but said the shooting was 'personal.'
On Friday, the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors approved a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the shooting.
"We hope and pray that someone will come forward that knows something about the person or persons that did this terrible act of violence," Denham said.
The Supreme Court of Mississippi announced last Tuesday that it has appointed H. David Clark, II, as a special judge to hear cases in Smith's absence.
