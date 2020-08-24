Joyce's owner to retire, hand off Meridian shop to her daughter

ZZ Top sings, “Cause every girl's crazy ‘bout a sharp-dressed man.”
And Joyce Arrington-Stamper has been outfitting those sharp-dressed men for the last 30 years.
If you have been in a wedding, have participated in a prom or a lead out, or have been a member of a homecoming court, you probably have rented formal wear from Joyce’s Etc.
Arrington-Stamper, the owner of Joyce’s, Etc., has styled countless people, young and old. And while all good things come to an end someday, Arrington-Stamper will retire in September and pass the tuxedo torch to her daughter, Tammy Young.
“It was time," Arrington-Stamper said. "This has been both a hard decision and an easy one. We are all family in this little downtown area, but I feel comfortable knowing that my daughter will continue the business I started three decades ago.”
Young, a personal trainer, agreed.
“Customer service is the key to our business’ success, and I am committed to providing just that same level of attention that my mother successfully established,” Young said.
“Anybody can rent a tux, but Joyce’s has consistently provided exceptional service to everyone from little boys to grandpas,” Arrington-Stamper added. “Our customers become our friends. We keep their measurements on file, so that no matter where they are, we can quickly pull their information and meet whatever need they have.”
In addition to the change in ownership, Joyce’s will change location. Shortly after Labor Day, Young hopes to be moved into a new building just around the corner at 802 23rd Avenue, the former site of White System of Meridian, Inc.
Young said she is excited about the prospect of carrying on her mother’s legacy in this new space.
“We have new paint, new flooring, and new dressing rooms,” Young said.
She also hopes to offer a more extensive selection of in-stock items as well as apparel for purchase.
“It’s a new day for this generation," Young said. "Some people do not even own a suit because they have no need for formal attire.”
Arrington-Stamper said she looks forward to retirement and some travel when it’s safe.
Young said she looks forward to continuing a business that has been a mainstay of so many people’s lives for so many years.
