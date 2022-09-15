Jones, Jackson unopposed in school board election

Two incumbent members of the Lauderdale County School District Board of Education are unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.
District 1 member Barbara Jones and current board president Kelvin Jackson of District 2 will keep their seats on the board.
Jones has served on the board for 24 years and has deep roots in the district, as a student at Northeast High School and later an educator for 10 years with the district.
“I'm glad that I will continue be on the school board for LCSD,” Jones said. “We have great school, teachers, and students. Most of my family have attended schools in the district and education is my life.”
Other members of the board include Vice President Dusty Culpepper, Secretary Josh Thompson, and Asst. Secretary Michael Wilson.
