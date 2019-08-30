Compassionate and caring is how family members and co-workers are remembering Jonathan Earle Mowery Sr.
Mr. Mowery, 37, died Thursday while working on his truck at his home on Mini Farm Road in Lauderdale County.
“He had a servant's heart and would do what he could do for the community,” said Russel Mowery, Mr. Mowery's younger brother.
Mr. Mowery worked as a sergeant at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility and served as a volunteer firefighter with the Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
A native of the Long Creek community, he had a desire to be in public service at a young age.
Russel Mowery said his brother always put others before himself, and wanted his kids to know the importance of serving the community.
“He loved his family, his wife, his son and his two little girls,” Russel Mowery said.
Tonya Anderson and Patricia Prince, colleagues of Mr. Mowery at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility, said working with him made coming to work enjoyable, because he treated everyone like family.
“He was always smiling and helpful," Anderson said. "He was like a big brother and encouraged everybody to enjoy life."
Prince said that Mowery loved to talk about his family and his time as a volunteer firefighter.
“He was a very dependable and good person to work with," Prince said. "He was dedicated, he loved his job and he loved his family....He is going to be missed.”
“He was a hero and a true public servant,” Anderson said.
"He was a great guy," said Alan Dover, the Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator, noting that Mr. Mowery recently became certified as a volunteer firefighter. "Everybody I've talked to who worked with him at the jail really liked him."
Mr. Mowery leaves behind his wife of 15 years, Amanda LaSha Heblon Mowery; children, Jonathan Earle Mowery Jr., Olivia Rose Mowery, and Nataley Noelle Mowery; parents, Ernie and Nyoka Mowery; siblings, Jeremy Mowery (Teri), Dustin Mowery (Helen), Russel Mowery (Jennifer), and Andy Mowery; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Mowery is 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 at Center Ridge Baptist Church in Kemper County with burial in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
