Residents looking for a job or considering a career change are encouraged to head to the old Office Max building Thursday for the 2022 Meridian Area Job Fair.
The fair, which is being put on by the Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi, will bring more than 40 businesses across a variety of industries. Representatives from healthcare industries, law enforcement, government, trades and more will be on hand to talk with job seekers, collect resumes and work to match their needs with applicants skills.
Applicants wanting to attend the fair are encouraged to come ready to interview and bring plenty of resumes to share with potential employers.
The 2022 Meridian Area Job Fair is set to run 9a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1161 Bonita Lake Circle. Job seekers will receive free admission to the event.
For more information about Thursday’s fair or upcoming jobs fairs in the state, visit jobfairs.ms.gov.
