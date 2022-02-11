Job seekers on Thursday had the opportunity to talk with recruiters from more than 50 companies at the 2022 Meridian Area Job Fair.
The fair, which is organized by the Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi, brought representatives from a variety of industries such as law enforcement, healthcare, oil and gas and more looking to fill open positions and put people to work.
Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi Director Adam Todd said Thursday’s fair was one of several fairs held so far in 2022, and it’s clear there are jobs out there for people to take.
“We’ve done a few events now at the start of this year,” he said. “I’m very encouraged with what we’re seeing.”
Todd said employers are looking to fill open positions. Not only are there jobs available, he said, there are good jobs.
Mayor Jimmie Smith said he was glad to see the job fair come to Meridian. The event helped connect residents with potential employers and helped the city find applicants for open positions, he said. Several city departments participated in the fair as employers to fill open positions.
“This provides an industry for every industry to come out and find workers,” he said. “And also, it’s an opportunity for the citizens to come out and find jobs. So, it’s two-fold.”
Smith pointed out employers from other cities who had come to the Meridian job fair to find workers. Industries in other cities trying to get Meridian people to fill jobs reflects on the strength of the local workforce.
“You’ve got different folks from different areas trying to get our people,” he said. “I know it’s the way of the future that you’re going to have people that’s in different areas trying to get our people.”
Todd said residents who missed Thursday’s fair can still connect with many of the employers through their local WIN Job Center. The centers, he said, are also a good place to start for those needing to update or build a resume and get started on the job search process.
“If you missed us today, please go by the WIN Job Center. They’ve got access to the companies that were here, and they can let you know who was here,” he said.
Job seekers can also go to the Governor’s Job Fair Network webpage, jobfairs.ms.gov, to see a list of employers at the job fair and find dates and locations of where the next job fair will be held.
