Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star 

Ken Rainey and Carolyn Smith were crowned the king and queen of the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival this year. The 69th annual festival, which honors the father of country music, wrapped up with a gospel brunch at the MAX on Sunday. 

Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival

The Budweiser Clydesdales paraded through downtown Meridian Friday evening, stopping to deliver a case of Budweiser to local restaurants. The group were in town to help Mitchell Distributing celebrate its 75th anniversary this week. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video