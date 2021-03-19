The 2021 Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival will kick off April 8 with a concert by "The Voice" winner and Meridian native Todd Tilghman at the Temple Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.
The festival, which started in 1953, is named for Jimmie Rodgers, known as "The Father of Country Music." This year's lineup includes artists from various genres like blues, rock & roll, country and gospel music.
On Friday, April 9, Delta Blues artist Robert Kimbrough Sr. and Americana group The Royal Horses will perform at the Temple Theatre at 7 p.m. The festival continues on Saturday, April 10, with the Radio People singer / songwriter competition at 10 a.m. at the MSU-Riley Center.
Later that night at the Temple Theatre, Country music trio Chapel Hart and Brandon “TAZ” Niederauer, will perform at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, April 11, BET’s “Sunday Best” finalist Jamal Roberts will perform at The Temple Theatre. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the show will start at 2 p.m.
On Friday, April 16, Chris Janson, will perform at MSU Riley Center at 7:30 p.m.
More information
Tickets for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday shows: premiere: $20 each night; general Admission: $15 each night. Tickets are available at ardenland.net, msurileycenter.com, or the Temple Theatre Box Office.
Box office hours are 11 a.m. 2 p.m. Monday – Friday and 9 a.m – 11 a.m., Saturday.
