Jimmie Rodgers Museum plans temporary move

The Jimmie Rodgers Museum will move to an empty transitional space downtown while crews work to update the museum’s permanent location, the former Railway Express Agency building, according to Laura Carmichael, Meridian’s community development director and a board member for the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation.
The space, located at 2118 Front Street, was previously used as office space for Mississippi’s Arts + Entertainment Experience, she said.
“We feel like it will be an opportunity to have a space downtown that will allow people to experience the Jimmie Rodgers Museum as well,” Carmichael said.
The museum, which had been located in Highland Park, is currently closed.
It’s not clear how long the museum will be in the transitional space.
Earlier this year, the foundation estimated repairs to the former Railway Express Agency building would cost between $100,000 and $200,000 and be completely funded by donations. Changes included renovating bathrooms, installing an alarm system, replacing windows and the roof and possibly replacing the HVAC system.
Carmichael said she expects a Ken Burns-produced documentary series, “Country Music,” to increase interest in Rodgers, known as “The Father of Country Music.”
The eight-part series will premiere Sept. 15 on PBS.
“We want to make sure that we are prepared for that added interest,” Carmichael said.
