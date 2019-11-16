Jimmie Rodgers Museum opens in transitional space in downtown Meridian

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Danny Russell and Brenda Sheffield check out Jimmie Rodgers’ suits in the museum bearing the country music star’s name on Saturday. The space at 2118 Front St. in Meridian is full of memorabilia and personal effects belonging to Rodgers, known as “The Father of Country Music.” The space will serve as a temporary site while updates are made to the museum’s permanent location, the former Railway Express Agency building. See a video online at www.meridianstar.com.