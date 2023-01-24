Jay-Z-funded lawsuits end as Mississippi improves prison

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

A steady, soaking rain this evening. Thunderstorms likely by morning. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A steady, soaking rain this evening. Thunderstorms likely by morning. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.