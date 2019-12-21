January 2014
According to Child Protection Services: The agency begins receiving reports in which Jakie Toole is either the reported victim or a member of the family cited in the reports. All but two of the reports involve medical concerns or medical neglect concerns. CPS begins providing services to help Jakie’s mother, Teasia Warren, get medical treatment for the child.
November 2017
CPS closes its case with the family. All reports since January 2014 were determined to be unsubstantiated, according to the agency.
April 2019
Teasia Warren leaves Jakie and his brother with Celeste Smith at a home on Crabapple Drive, according to police.
May 2019
Warren returns to check on the children and is told Jakie is in Jackson, according to a statement police say Warren provided.
Sept. 4, 2019
Smith tells Warren she had been lying – that the last time Smith saw Jakie, she and the child had taken a nap, and Smith woke up to find a note saying the child was with Warren, according to a statement police say Warren provided.
According to police, Warren files a missing person report with them that day.
Sept. 11, 2019
Police report finding a bag they believe could contain human remains in the basement of the home Smith had been living in.
Sept. 12, 2019
Celeste Smith is charged with capital murder and two counts of child neglect.
Sept. 19, 2019
Teasia Warren is charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Oct. 7, 2019
The Mississippi State Crime Lab releases results confirming human remains found in a bag Sept. 11 are 5-year-old Jakie Toole and his death is determined to be caused by blunt force trauma, according to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler.
Oct. 21, 2019
Memorial services are held for Jakie in Meridian.
