A Jackson man was killed after apparently falling asleep behind the wheel and crashing into the back of a parked 18-wheeler Saturday morning on Interstate 20 near Newton.
Jarvis E. Walker, 40, of Jackson, has been identified as the victim of the accident, which happened around 7 a.m., Newton Police Chief Harvey Curry said.
Walker was driving a car westbound on I-20 toward Newton before apparently falling asleep behind the wheel, Curry said. The truck was parked on the shoulder of the highway at mile marker 109.
Walker was pronounced dead at the scene, Curry said.
There were no passengers in the car.
The accident is being investigated by Newton police.
