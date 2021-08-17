Jack Robb named The Meridian Star publisher

Jack Robb, an accomplished newspaper executive, has been appointed publisher of The Meridian Star.
Previously, Robb worked closely with the newspaper's staff in an advisory role for CNHI, LLC, the paper’s parent company.
Robb has served as a CNHI executive and consultant for nearly 22 years, the bulk of the time as senior vice president of revenue. He presently serves as regional publisher for CNHI's South Georgia Media Group.
Aside from CNHI, Robb served for more than 11 years as an advertising executive with Gannett newspapers in California, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, and as a sales consultant for Pulse Research, a media research company.
“After the peak of the pandemic, I am excited about the opportunities my position brings to The Meridian Star to engage with the community, the readers and the market's businesses in concert with the paper's staff and its positive work culture," said Robb. "Together, we can provide useful news coverage and build upon the Meridian market's strengths."
Robb said his aim is to increase subscribers to the paper's print and digital platforms, with an emphasis on detailed local coverage and marketing efforts that help local businesses prosper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.