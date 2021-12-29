Investiture ceremony for Griffis Monday in Jackson

An investiture ceremony for Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the Gartin Justice Building in Jackson.
Chief Justice Mike Randolph will administer the oath of office. Former Gov. Phil Bryant, who appointed Griffis to the Supreme Court, and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann will be guest speakers.
Griffis was appointed to a vacancy on the Supreme Court on Feb. 1, 2019, and was elected to an eight-year term on Nov. 3, 2020. The elective position is one of two on the Supreme Court which have a 14-month delay between the time of election and the beginning of the elective term.
Griffis previously served on the Court of Appeals for 16 years and was that court’s Chief Judge at the time he was elevated to the Supreme Court.
Griffis, a native of Meridian, earned accounting and law degrees from the University of Mississippi. He serves as an adjunct professor of law at the Mississippi College School of Law and the University of Mississippi School of Law.
He and his wife, Mary Helen, are the parents of five boys. They live in Ridgeland and attend Christ United Methodist Church. He has served as a Sunday School teacher, a Cub Scout leader and a coach for more than 80 youth sports teams, including baseball, basketball, soccer and hockey.
