'Into the Woods' at Meridian Little Theatre

Meridian Little Theatre’s Front and Center Teen Division will present “Into the Woods” beginning Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. followed by performances Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Originally produced in 1986, “Into the Woods” has been revived multiple times on Broadway and is currently extending its third run in New York.
The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; a young girl, Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and a young boy Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is eventually granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
“This challenging musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine is as complex in its storytelling as it is in its composition and has been an incredible teaching tool for MLT's Front & Center Teen Division,” Director Tiffany McGehee said “The students involved in this production have explored what it truly means to be a part of a community.”
Front & Center was established last summer with the inaugural performance of Back to the 80s to give teens a production experience with theatre training and without adult competition for roles. Front & Center auditioned for Into the Woods in May and rehearsed music throughout June while many of the young actors' families took vacations and as some were attending summer camp. Halfway through July, the cast participated in a two-week intensive rehearsal process, while some also completed other outside activities such as band camp and football practices.
“More teens auditioned to participate in this Front & Center production than there were roles so we needed to create an ensemble group to offer more opportunities for our teens,” McGehee says. “The ensemble members in MLT's production act as puppeteers, play villagers, help vocally enhance the musical numbers, and even play multiple instruments to assist in the musical storytelling.”
Colby Brown, who plays the lead role of Baker, is a sophomore at the University of Southern Mississippi majoring in psychology. This is Brown’s seventh production performing on stage or behind the scenes lighting the stage. It's his fourth MLT show.
“I got my start in theatre in the Lauderdale County production of The Wizard of Oz, and I have already auditioned for MLT’s upcoming production of A Chorus Line,” Brown says. “Into the Woods is a goofy but unique and genuine spin on fairytales. It brings new life to stories that many adults have not enjoyed since earlier times. I love this show for its humor and its wit. I also love the raw emotion of this production, and I know audiences will love it too.”
Katelynn Smith, a senior at Lamar School, plays Cinderella’s stepmother. She began her foray into acting at Lamar School with Pinocchio as a tumbler/dancer. Into the Woods marks Smith’s ninth MLT performance.
The granddaughter of C.D. and Linda Smith, Smith says she loves her time at the theatre.
“I think audiences will love all of the music in this show as well as the creativity put into set design and costumes,” she says. “This cast is filled with some of the most talented people I have ever met, and we have a wonderful director to help guide and teach us along the way.”
Dana Moore works full-time as a Command Post Controller at the 186th Air Refueling Wing, but she puts in her spare time working as a volunteer for the scenic design with this production.
“This is the fifth play I’ve assisted with at MLT,” she said. “It is an incredibly fulfilling experience to create an environment that fully immerses the audience in the world of the characters. MLT has not only created a magnificent set but has cultivated a phenomenal teenage cast that will give performances that leave you speechless. With Dan Talley’s expertise as designer and master builder, we have tackled all of the technical stage illusions head-on.”
MLT extends their thanks to the Susan B. Herron/Lively Arts and Education Endowment from the Community Foundation of East Mississippi, as MLT was able to provide Meridian's teens with the best voice and actor training.
Tickets are available at www.meridian.ittletheatre.com and may be purchased at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.