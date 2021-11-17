Mississippi State University-Meridian will host its third annual International Mens Day program celebrating the positive value men bring to our world, their families and communities.
The event is set for Thursday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Kahlmus Auditorium on MSU-Meridian’s College Park Campus, 1000 Hwy 19 N.
The theme of this year’s International Mens Day is Masculinity Across Cultures. This year’s keynote speaker will be Toby Bates, associate professor of History at MSU-Meridian. Remarks will also be made by Mark Fincher, IMD organizer and associate professor of community college education at MSU-Meridian.
Guest panelists include: Tommy Winston, coordinator of the Physical Therapy Assistant program at Meridian Community College; Lin Ge, assistant clinical professor of mathematics at MSU-Meridian; and Commander John Stockstill, United States Naval Reserve and dean of the Charles Pickering Honors Institute and philosophy instructor at Jones College.
