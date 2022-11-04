Interior work begins on new county complex

Lauderdale County residents driving past the new courthouse complex on 22nd Avenue may not see the same level of activity as crews begin focusing on the interior of the building.
In a work session of the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, LPK Architect’s Construction Administrator Jim Smith told the board the project was moving along well.
“As far as the big building, everything is still on schedule,” he said.
Smith said the brick work on the east side of the building was complete and much of the glass for that side had been installed as well. The frames for glass in the main lobby of the building had also been installed, and the glass itself would likely be installed within the next few weeks.
Of the 200,000 bricks needed for the building, Smith estimated about 75,000 or so remained.
“Inside, they’re already having sheetrock on the walls, and we’re getting ready to do ceramic tile in the restrooms,” he said. “Heating and Air work is completely done and all the electrical work is on schedule.”
LPK Project Coordinator Benjamin Armstrong said the level of activity visible from 22nd Avenue would likely decrease in coming weeks as exterior work is finished and crews transition inside.
“It’ll look like nothing’s being done soon,” he said.
While work is ongoing at the courthouse site, Smith said LPK was also in the process of designing the boulevard that would connect the courthouse and sheriff’s department to 22nd Avenue. Currently, he said, a sidewalk was planned to go along the north side of the boulevard with curb and storm gutters along both sides of the road.
Supervisors intentionally located the courthouse near the back of the land parcel they purchased for the project with the intention of marketing the remaining portions for private development. In designing the boulevard, the board wanted to make sure future businesses could tie into the road without too much hassle.
Smith said putting curb and gutters down both sides of the road would let developers choose where to put driveways and cut the openings where they were needed. Trying to guess where future access would be needed, he said, would unnecessarily complicate things.
“If we put them in there, we’d be in the wrong place,” he said. “The best thing to do is put it like we’re going to have it, and then whenever you get ready, cut them in and tie them in there.”
