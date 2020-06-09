Interim MPD Chief proposes citizens committee to review use of force

Meridian Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman is proposing a citizens committee to review use of force complaints against police.
Coleman told the city council at a work session Tuesday that he has asked 21 clergy members to help him form the committee.
Currently, when an officer uses force, a supervisor is supposed to be notified, who then gathers evidence from everyone involved and gives the evidence to the chief, Coleman said.
The chief then determines if the use of force is warranted or unwarranted, he said.
Coleman said he considered training a top priority and was also reviewing the department's policies and procedures, which have not been updated since 1999.
Other matters
The city council also received an update Tuesday from Parks and Recreation Director Trent Posey about a planned walking trail along Sowashee Creek.
Lauderdale County leaders will have a meeting on the project soon and hope to begin construction in the next month, Posey said.
The paved trail will stretch from the Mt. Barton area to Grand Avenue and from Grand Avenue to 22nd Avenue, near the site of the new county courthouse complex, according to Posey.
