The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fire started by inmates housed in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, staff saw smoke coming from a pod, said LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
Calhoun said an inmate used electrical wire to light a piece of paper on fire.
At least 16 inmates were housed in the pod when the fire started, and two inmates are suspected of starting the fire. Those individuals may be charged in the coming days, he said.
