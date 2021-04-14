The Mississippi Department of Transportation is coordinating an effort to help Mississippians in need of transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites.
Those looking for transportation can call 866-813-3616. MDOT is running this toll-free number, which will connect residents to their designated regional call center. The call center will then help them schedule a ride.
The rides are not limited to a particular group, but MDOT is placing emphasis on helping people who are facing transportation challenges, such as people with disabilities, low-income individuals, veterans and the elderly.
“As more people get vaccinated, the number of COVID-19 cases throughout Mississippi continues to drop,” said Tom King, chairman of the Mississippi Transportation Commission, in the press release. “MDOT’s goal is to keep that momentum by helping to make vaccination sites accessible to those with limited transportation options. This is just a small way MDOT can help Mississippi take a step forward as everyone works to combat COVID-19.”
When individuals call the toll-free number, they will select their region of the state — Delta Area, Golden Triangle Area, Northeast Area, Central Area, Southern Area or Southwest Area. They will then be connected to their designated regional call center, where they can schedule their ride. MDOT said that for evening and weekend calls, every effort will be made to confirm scheduled trips by the next business day.
“We at MDOT recognize the importance of everyone receiving the vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones, so we are supporting free transportation for our citizens to local vaccine locations,” said Willie Simmons, commissioner of the Central Transportation District.
The MDOT call center menu will also include an information option for questions and referrals through the agency’s Public Transit Division, according to the press release. Individuals can also directly contact the Public Transit Division by calling (601) 359-7800.
