Nonprofits across Mississippi are struggling. The financial crisis caused by COVID-19 has put the organizations to serve our communities at risk.
In an effort to provide aid, GivingTuesday announced #GivingTuesdayNow, a philanthropic event taking place on May 5.
The global day of action will tap into the power of human connection and strengthen communities at the grassroots level.
Communities are encouraged to mobilize on behalf of first responders as well as the other, often forgotten, frontline workers: the nonprofits that feed, house, educate and nurture neighbors impacted by the global pandemic.
In partnership with GivingTuesday, Firespring, Nonprofit Hub and Do More Good launched the #Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative.
Now through May 1, Mississippi 501(c)(3) nonprofits can register to participate in the #GivingTuesdayNow Matching-Fund Initiative at no cost.
The initiative gives the ability for nonprofits to fundraise throughout the month of May allowing them to engage supporters beyond the official day of giving on May 5.
There are numerous ways to get involved:
Nonprofits can register at now.firespring.com/register .
Donors can contribute at now.firespring.com/matchfund
Spread the word by becoming a partner at now.firespring.com/partners .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.