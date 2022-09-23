Infrastructure projects abound in East Mississippi

Multiple large infrastructure projects are underway throughout East Mississippi as the Mississippi Department of Transportation works to keep roads and bridges in good condition.
In a news release last week, MDOT gave a round up of ongoing projects and how far along each project was.
Lauderdale County
The bridge widening and safety project along Interstate 20/59 in Meridian is moving forward with concrete being poured and shoulders being widened at both the Hwy 19/39 and 65th Avenue bridges.
The $24.4 million project also calls for removing the bridge over Knight Parker Road and new lighting along the interstate through Meridian. The project is being done to enhance the safety and efficiency of traffic moving through the city limits.
An estimated completion date for the project is summer 2023.
State Route 493
Also in Lauderdale County, a project to replace two bridges is underway on State Route 493 between Bailey and Meridian.
MDOT's Michael Flood said the $4 million project was awarded about a year ago and work has been moving steadily along.
“It is about halfway finished and expected to wrap up this fall,” he said.
Newton County
An emergency repair to State Route 489 in Newton County was completed on Aug. 26, two days after torrential rainfall washed out a large section of the road. MDOT said the damage impacted an area 100 feet wide, 15 feet deep and 30 feet across.
More than 1,000 tons of crushed rock and 100 feet of pipe were brought in from Jackson to help make the repairs.
Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons, who represents the central district, said he was proud of the work MDOT did to get the road back open so quickly.
“I applaud our district maintenance crews for taking swift action to get SR 489 in Newton County repaired and reopened to motorists this quickly,” said Simmons. “This was a significant flood event, and I am proud of our crews for stepping up and getting roadways cleared, repaired and opened back up as soon as possible.”
Neshoba County
An effort to expand State Route 19 from two-lane to four-lane between Tucker and Philadelphia is ongoing with an estimated completion date of fall 2023. The $36 million project includes clearing and removing topsoil, erosion control, box bridges, pipe installation and more.
The expansion effort comes as State Route 19 sees increasing traffic from 5,600 cars per day in 2017 to 6,600 and rising in 2022.
Leake County
A project to replace three bridges on State Route 487 is also underway, MDOT said. The contractor is currently working on grading and forming bridge flumes.
The project, which cost $9.6 million, is expected to be completed in Summer 2023.
Additional infrastructure projects include:
• A project on Highway 49 in Rankin County;
• An I-20 bridge replacement in Jackson;
• A bridge deck overlay on State Route 43 in Madison County;
• A mill and overlay project along State Route 18 in Copiah County;
• Mill and overlay projects on State Route 890 and State Route 855 in Bolton;
• Improvements to State Route 25 in Ranking County; and,
• Signal upgrades along State Route 25 in Hinds County.
