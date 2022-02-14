City and county officials are working hard as they juggle an array of projects and initiatives to start the new year.
In a Council of Governments meeting Monday, officials discussed their ongoing efforts and shared plans for moving forward.
The City of Meridian is working on several large scale infrastructure projects this year, including the Sela Ward Parkway revitalization, a bridge widening and safety improvement project along Interstate 20, and pursuing funding for paving project on 8th Street.
Julia Norman, who handles Government Affairs for the City of Meridian, said efforts are also underway to fund a revitalization project for North Hills Street. The city is looking at both state and federal funding to help cover the estimated $28 million cost of the project.
Lauderdale County is also juggling several projects. Road Manager Rush Mayatt said projects on Lizelia Road, Will Garrett Road and Buntin Gunn Road are well underway.
The county will soon need to shut down Will Garrett Road for several weeks for contractors to tie the existing road into a new road bed and bridge, Mayatt said. The closure will be inconvenient, he said, but shouldn’t last long.
Buntin Gunn Road will also likely be closed for work beginning in early March.
The county is also seeing progress on the new sheriff’s office and government complex being built off 22nd Avenue. The government complex is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
