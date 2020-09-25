Incoming Commander Dylan Porter ready to lead Training Squadron 7 at NAS Meridian

After leading Training Squadron 7 at Naval Air Station Meridian since May 2019, Commander Michael Poe is handing over the role to someone else.
“My time at VT-7 has been satisfying," Poe said. "It's been very challenging, but every challenge we come across gives us an opportunity to grow. “It was a very rewarding tour for me.”
Poe handed over the squadron to Commander Dylan Porter during a change of command ceremony Friday morning. The event, which was limited to a small group of people due to COVID-19 guidelines, was livestreamed for those unable to attend. Training Air Wing One Commodore Capt. Tracey Gendreau presided over the ceremony.
Porter has been in Meridian for the last year, after serving as executive assistant to the Commanding General, Joint Task Force Civil Support in Fort Eustis, Virginia. An E-2C pilot, his operational sea assignments include four deployments and he has served in five separate squadrons, to include an instructor tour at VAW-120.
Porter holds a degree in national defense and strategic studies from the Naval War College and has accumulated more than 2,500 flight hours and nearly 400 carrier-arrested landings in E-2 and T-45 aircraft. Porter's executive officer will be Cmdr. Gregory B. Enzinger, who previously served the Joint Staff as certified operational security and strategy development instructor at the Joint Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Virginia.
Porter said one of his goals is to build morale among the instructor pilots at NAS.
“Moving forward, we will continue to meet the mission and increase morale,” he said. “I'm focused on taking charge of the command at this point and leading our squadron into the future."
During Poe's time at NAS, 179 naval aviators earned their Wings of Gold, the squadron participated in eight Carrier Qualification detachments, three Strike detachments to NAF El Centro, and one BFM detachment to NAS Key West. He also led his team to maintain production levels and participate in all CQ detachments scheduled in 2020.
Additionally, in April, the squadron took part in the first-ever T-45 Carrier Qualification conducted onboard the USS Gerald Ford (CVN-78).
