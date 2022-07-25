The Neshoba County Fair began in full swing with a weekend of horse racing, car shows and the annual Heart O’ Dixie triathlon. Events and activities are lined up throughout the week as fair goers enjoy Mississippi’s giant house party.
Political speeches, a fair tradition practiced by candidates from county seats to the president, are set to kick off Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Founders Square with 8th Circuit Court District Attorney Steven Kilgore and end 10:30 a.m. Thursday with Gov. Tate Reeves.
Fairgoers are expected to hear from local officials such as District 45 Rep. Michael Evans, who represents part of Lauderdale County, to state leaders like Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. The full schedule of speakers includes:
Wednesday
•9:00 a.m Honorable Steven Kilgore (R), District Attorney, 8th Circuit Court District
•9:10 a.m. Hon. Joey Kilgore, Chancery Judge, 6th Chancery Court District
•9:20 a.m. Hon. Mark Duncan, Circuit Judge, 8th Circuit Court District
•9:30 a.m. Hon. Michael T. Evans (Independent), State Representative, District 45
•9:40 a.m. Hon. Jenifer Branning (R), State Senator, District 18
•9:50 a.m. Hon. C. Scott Bounds (R), State Representative, District 44
•10:00 a.m. Shuwaski Young (D), candidate for U S House of Representatives, MS-03
•10:10 a.m. BREAK
•10:20 a.m. Honorable Mike Chaney (R), Insurance Commissioner, State of Mississippi
•10:30 a.m. Hon. Delbert Hosemann (R), Lt. Governor, State of Mississippi
Thursday
•9:00 a.m. Honorable Brent Bailey (R), Public Service Comm., Central Dist.
•9:10 a.m Hon. David McRae (R), Treasurer, State of Mississippi
•9:20 a.m. Hon. Shad White (R), State Auditor, State of Mississippi
•9:30 a.m. Hon. Michael Watson (R), Secretary of State, State of Mississippi
•9:40 a.m. Hon. Andy Gipson (R), Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce, State of MS
•9:50 a.m. BREAK
•10:00 a.m. Hon. Lynn Fitch (R), Attorney General, State of Mississippi
•10:10 a.m.Hon. Willie Simmons (D), Transportation Commissioner, Central District
•10:20 a.m. Hon. Philip Gunn (R), Speaker, Mississippi House of Representatives
•10:30 a.m Hon. Tate Reeves (R), Governor, State of Mississippi
For more information about the Neshoba County Fair, visit neshobacountyfair.org
