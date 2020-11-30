Workers have installed a new entrance ramp at the Lauderdale County courthouse and replaced a majority of the building’s windows, according to Chris Lafferty, the county administrator.
Laffert doesn’t know the exact date the work on the courthouse will be completed, but he said it is dependent on materials and weather. He hopes it will be completed soon.
The public can use the new entrance ramp, which is on the building’s north side. The old ramp was not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, while the new ramp is.
“All of the citizens requiring ADA access, it will be a lot better for them,” Lafferty said.
He said the steps on the building’s west side are nearing completion. The contractors also still have to finish replacing windows, make adjustments to the courthouse’s handicap parking and start the landscaping.
Lafferty said in June that the county accepted a bid of up to $1,029,025 by J&J Contractors, Inc. for the ramp and windows project.
The work is partly funded by a $600,000 federal Community Development Block Grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.