Many local children spent their holiday break having fun and learning at the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian. Activities included finger painting, coding with robotics, learning how things grow and reading some of Rocky’s favorite books with a special storytime.
To close out the year, MCM is hosting a Noon Year’s Eve celebration for all ages. The event, which is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, will feature confetti-filled festivities, cheerful melodies, do-it-yourself party gear crafts and a big burst of confetti at noon.
