Photos by D'Courtland Christian / The Meridian Star

Eight-year-old Kinley Hollingshead enjoys playing dress-up at the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian on Thursday. 
Three-year-old Dak Tucker and four-year-old Sadie Grace Hollingshead  take orders at their five-star restaurant at the museum Thursday. 
The Carmichael family enjoyed the fun activities at the museum over the holiday break.

Many local children spent their holiday break having fun and learning at the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian. Activities included finger painting, coding with robotics, learning how things grow and reading some of Rocky’s favorite books with a special storytime.

To close out the year, MCM is hosting a Noon Year’s Eve celebration for all ages. The event, which is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, will feature confetti-filled festivities, cheerful melodies, do-it-yourself party gear crafts and a big burst of confetti at noon.

