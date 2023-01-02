I-20 project on schedule for summer finish

A multi-million dollar improvement project along interstates 20 and 59 in Meridian is underway with work on schedule to finish in summer 2023.
In a news release, Mississippi Department of Transportation and Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said the project is moving along with crews working to widen bridge shoulders over 65th Avenue and SR 19/39.
Additionally, both the north and southbound lanes of SR 19/39 have been lowered and are awaiting a final layer of asphalt, and bridges over Knight Parker Road have been replaced with roadway fill.
The project also includes new LED lighting along the interstate to enhance visibility for both east and westbound drivers.
The interstate improvement project was awarded to Key Construction Company for a total cost of $24.4 million.
Simmons joined MDOT staff and elected officials from both Lauderdale County and Meridian at a groundbreaking ceremony marking the official start of the project on Jan. 28, 2022. The ceremony, he said, was the culmination of more than two years of work developing the project and securing the necessary funding.
When complete, Simmons said the improvement project will help both the safety and efficiency of interstate travel through the Queen City.
“These improvements are critical and long overdue for Lauderdale County,” Simmons said. “The design-build aspect of the project expedites the ability to get the design done as soon as possible, and each part of this project will further enhance safety and efficiency for motorists and commercial traffic in Meridian.”
In addition to the I-29/59 project, efforts are ongoing on:
•Mill and overlay projects in Madison, Rankin, Scott and Copiah counties;
•Bridge replacement projects in Leake County;
•A project for a four-lane SR 19 in Neshoba County;
•A bridge preservation project in Noxubee County; and,
•Signal upgrades in Hinds County.
