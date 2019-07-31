Drivers headed through Lauderdale County on Interstate 20 may see some delays as crews continue a major pavement rehabilitation project.
APAC-Mississippi was awarded the approximately $13.3 million contract for the project, which started in the spring, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
The project, which is about 40 percent complete, is expected to wrap up in May 2020.
The work consists of milling and overlaying the interstate and north and south frontage roads from the 65th Avenue bridge to the U.S. Highway 45 interchange east of Meridian.
The only two crossing routes that will be milled and overlaid will be 49th Ave. and 31st Ave. Lane closures will be allowed on frontage roads at any time, but will be restricted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the mainline interstate. Failed area repairs could cause lane closures from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Monday.
MDOT listed some common situations motorists may encounter as a result of a work zone.
•Lack of shoulder and/or median areas that usually serve as safety areas
•Lanes reduced in width and lanes merging and subsequently reduced in number
•Changing lane patterns
•Detours to unfamiliar routes
•Large construction or maintenance vehicles to the side of the road that may obstruct vision
•Highway workers standing and working near traffic along with slow-moving construction vehicles
•Drivers slowing to reduce speed and/or merging at the last possible moment
•Aggressive drivers disregarding the work zone restrictions
•Drivers not using common sense in the work zone area
•Some work zones are mobile, such as line painting and road patching operations. These zones move along the highway until the work is completed.
