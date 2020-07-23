Hype in Meridian could open in mid-August; mall to be renamed Uptown Meridian

A family entertainment center at Bonita Lakes Mall could be open by mid-August, according to the property owner.
Andy Weiner, president of RockStep Capital, said crews have been training and installing equipment at Hype Indoor Adventures, which will open in the former Sears space.
COVID-19 slowed down manufacturing and delayed the opening, Weiner said.
The 93,000 square-foot facility is expected to feature trampolines, ropes courses, batting cages, virtual reality, axe throwing and indoor electric go-karts.
Due to the pandemic, attendance will be limited, employees will wear masks and have their temperatures checked and the facility will be cleaned regularly, Weiner said.
“It will be a major, major improvement in the quality of life for the Meridian region,” he said. “We think people will drive 200 miles to come and participate in the activities and we’re coming in at a low price.”
RockStep Capital announced Wednesday that it is rebranding its current malls with the name Uptown, changing Bonita Lakes Mall to Uptown Meridian.
“Part of our decision to change the name is that we believe that the word 'mall' no longer reflects what is happening at these properties,” Weiner said in an open letter. “The transformation of malls into a combination of non-traditional uses along with more traditional retail and restaurant uses has accelerated due to COVID. The non-traditional uses for malls include educational (universities and community colleges), entertainment, fitness, hospitality, medical office, government office, corporate and back office, multi-family, and other non-traditional uses.”
RockStep Capital has not yet announced any other new tenants coming to the shopping center.
Weiner said the new signage for Uptown Meridian could go up by the end of the year.
