What was once the Sears store at the Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian has been transformed into a venue with a different name and purpose.
HYPE! Adventures, which offers a variety of activities, will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate its official grand opening at 10 a.m. Friday.
“This place is for everyone,” said Ty Bell Lindsey, event manager with the venue. “It doesn’t matter if you’re two years old or 80…there’s nobody who won’t enjoy HYPE!”
The 93,000-square-foot facility features everything from trampolines, rope courses, batting cages, laser tag, virtual reality, axe throwing and electric go-karts, which are popular among adults, Bell said.
“For a facility to host zip lining, rock climbing, racing – all these different things under one roof – is almost unheard of,” Bell said.
The center has been open for a few weeks, and reviews have been positive so far, Bell said.
“People are having so much fun,” she said. “Everyone loves something…they just want to be here.”
“What I really love is seeing someone bringing their children one day, then coming back with their husband the next day — they find their inner child.”
“I love the environment,” said Catherine Moorehead, an assistant manager. “I love that I can always be interactive with the guests. I love to see people be challenged. This is the perfect place to be challenged, and to have fun.”
Bell said that the word is out on HYPE!, with families driving from Jackson and the Gulf Coast to take in what the center offers.
“It’s starting to be an entertainment Mecca for Mississippi,” Bell said.
More information
HYPE! is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, admittance is limited. Employees are required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked. The facility will also be cleaned regularly.
