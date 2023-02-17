A $1.3 billion infrastructure plan unveiled Thursday by Gov. Tate Reeves includes a widening project along Highway 80 in Lauderdale County.
The proposed project, which is estimated to cost $10 million, would widen Highway 80 from Jimmy Rodgers Parkway to Russell.
Reeves said in a prepared statement the projects selected would include both infrastructure improvements and site development to attract new industries and businesses to the magnolia state.
“To better position our state for further economic growth, we need to invest in our state’s roads and increase the number of project-ready sites across Mississippi,” Reeves said. “These investments will go an incredibly long way toward giving Mississippi the competitive advantage it needs to land more economic development projects and deliver more high-quality, high-paying jobs for Mississippians.”
In addition to infrastructure and site development, Reeves said he wants to set aside an additional $100 million for the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Program, which provides funding to counties and municipalities for road and bridge projects, along with $57 million in grants for site development projects throughout the state.
While Reeves’ can recommend projects for funding, it will be up to the state legislature to decide whether or not to appropriate the $1.3 billion needed to see it through.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.