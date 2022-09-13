Hwy 19 North closed at I-20 overpass

Motorists heading North on Highway 19 will need to take an alternate route under the I-20 overpass as a temporary closure is put in place.
In a news release, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said the road closure would allow the contractor to lower the northbound lanes to add clearance under the I-20/59 overpass.
“The contractor will shut down the roadway in order to lower the northbound lanes and add vertical clearance beneath the I-20/59 overpass bridges,” the new release said.
The closure, which is expected to last approximately three weeks, was scheduled to begin Wednesday. Throughout the closure, northbound traffic will be diverted onto I-20 east, exit and the Jimmy Rodgers Parkway and return on I-20 west to exit 154.
