Hwy 19 North closed at I-20 overpass

Construction on a bridge expansion project will close the northbound lanes of Hwy 19 under the I-20 overpass for approximately three weeks.

Motorists heading North on Highway 19 will need to take an alternate route under the I-20 overpass as a temporary closure is put in place.

In a news release, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said the road closure would allow the contractor to lower the northbound lanes to add clearance under the I-20/59 overpass.

“The contractor will shut down the roadway in order to lower the northbound lanes and add vertical clearance beneath the I-20/59 overpass bridges,” the new release said.

The closure, which is expected to last approximately three weeks, was scheduled to begin Wednesday. Throughout the closure, northbound traffic will be diverted onto I-20 east, exit and the Jimmy Rodgers Parkway and return on I-20 west to exit 154.

