Hwy. 19 expansion continues in Neshoba County

The expansion of State Route 19 from two to four lanes from Tucker to Philadelphia continues in Neshoba County, according to The Miss. Dept. of Transportation.
Most clearing and grubbing has been completed and crews continue removing topsoil, installing erosion control items, constructing box bridges, and installing pipes throughout the project.
Traffic is anticipated to be swapped to the two newly constructed lanes by the fall. After the swap, work will begin on reconstruction of the two existing lanes.
According to MDOT, traffic has steadily increased along the SR 19 corridor. Since 2017, the average annual daily traffic along the stretch of roadway has increased from 5,600 to 6,600, and is still rising.
In addition to expanding to four lanes, the new grading will offer smoother driving conditions.
“This project will greatly improve safety and travel efficiency on this heavily traveled SR 19 corridor,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons. “Local traffic, school traffic, commuters and commercial traffic throughout the area will all benefit from this project once complete.”
Several local roads will be realigned to tie into the roadway, making it a safer and more convenient travel experience.
The $36 million contract was awarded to W.G. Yates and Sons Construction. Work is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2023.
