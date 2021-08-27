Hurricane Ida to bring rain, wind to East Mississippi

Wet and windy conditions are in store for early next week as Hurricane Ida makes landfall.

Joanne Culin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said Friday Ida was strengthening and on track to make landfall Sunday.

“Right now, Ida has strengthened into a hurricane,” she said. “It is still expected to track into the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall Sunday evening and track inland.”

While the storm looks to land on the western edge of the state, Culin said folks in the Meridian area could still see some bad weather.

“We are looking at 30-35mph winds, which could down some trees and cause damage,” she said. “We’re also looking at 5-8 inches of rain, with higher amounts in some areas, which have the potential to cause flash flooding.”

+15 Ida aims to hit Louisiana on Hurricane Katrina anniversary NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida struck Cuba on Friday and threatened to slam into Louisiana…

Culin said the possibility of tornadoes could not be ruled out.

The main threat of severe weather for Lauderdale County runs from Sunday night to Tuesday, Culin said. Residents should keep an eye on the forecast heading into the weekend and plan accordingly.

In a statement, Mississippi Power Public Relations officer Jeff Shepard said the company was monitoring the storm and preparing to send personnel out when needed.

“The company has reserved approximately 1,000 linemen and vegetation management personnel to assist Mississippi Power employees and contractors,”Shepard said. “Crews from the company’s Northern Division will also travel to assist in any restoration efforts in Coastal Mississippi when it is safe to do so.”

Mississippi Health Department officials encouraged residents to make preparations in advance of the storm.

+4 Cardinals-Saints canceled as Ida threatens Louisiana NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints canceled their home preseason game set for Saturda…

In a press release Friday, MSDH said residents should make sure they have emergency supplies on hand, including food, a first-aid kit, prescriptions, water purifying supplies and a battery-powered radio. More information about recommended disaster supply kits can be found at HealthyMS.com/kit.